Know what the 'Avengers: Endgame' cast is up to now

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 12:43 pm

What are the 'Avengers: Endgame' cast's plans for the future?

Avengers: Endgame might have marked an epic finale for Marvel Studios' 22-film Infinity Saga, but the cast is far from bidding goodbye. We'll undoubtedly get to see more of these beloved heroes in the future, with many expanding their roster outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Let's find out what actors playing Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, and others are up to now.

Details

Captain America might return, but Black Widow not likely

Chris Evan has a bunch of surprises for the audience

Our favorite Captain America Chris Evans has several non-MCU projects lined up like Don't Look Up, Lightyear, The Gray Man, Little Shop of Horrors, and Bermuda. However, he might make a comeback in the superhero realm, too. It won't be a standalone film but possibly a special role. On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson, the face of Black Widow, "has no plans to return."

Information

Here are the future plans of Thor and Ant-Man

Chris Hemsworth, who plays the Norse god, Thor, has a whole bunch of projects in the pipeline. He will reprise his role in MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder. His other upcoming releases are Escape From Spiderhead, Furiosa, the untitled Hulk Hogan biopic, and Extraction 2. Meanwhile, Ant-Man aka Paul Rudd is gearing up for the third Ant-Man movie and other TV shows.

Roles

Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel both have sequels in the making

Write caption here

The wielder of Time Stone, Doctor Strange or Benedict Cumberbatch, also has his hands full. His soon-to-release works include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Power of the Dog, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, and a handful of TV shows. Separately, Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel, will reprise the titular role in the Captain Marvel sequel.

Future

Brand new era of MCU began in 2021

A brand new era begins, many more waiting ahead

The Phase-3 of MCU came to an end with Spider-Man: Far From Home and makers kick-started the new fourth phase with WandaVision this year followed by The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki. The upcoming Marvel projects include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Guardian of the Galaxy 3, among others. Phew! That was a lot.