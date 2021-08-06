Listed: The anticipated releases hitting different OTT platforms this month

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 11:37 am

Many good projects will have a digital release this month

Get your popcorn ready, as August will see a slew of promising projects getting released on various digital platforms. Like, Apple TV+ is bringing us Emilia Jones's CODA and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's web series Mr. Corman, while Netflix is offering its thriller-drama Beckett and Hulu will stream 9 Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman-Melissa McCarthy. Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar round up the August list.

Much-awaited

Mani Ratnam's 'Navarasa' finally releases today on Netflix

Navarasa, which has been produced and presented by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, releases today on Netflix. The Tamil anthology series will have nine famous directors telling nine stories, which deal with the same number of emotions. With a bunch of renowned actors like Suriya, Siddharth and Vijay Sethupathi starring in this most-anticipated series, Navarasa has all the potential to be a blockbuster.

Another release

Marvel's 'What If...?' will explore alternate timelines on August 11

Marvel's first animated property, What If...? deals with several multiverse theories, like Peggy Carter becoming the first super soldier, Tony Stark never earning redemption as he is saved by Erik Killmonger, and the Guardians becoming the Avengers. We also get to hear late actor Chadwick Boseman, one last time, who has voiced T'Challa/Black Panther. It will drop on Disney+ on August 11.

Information

'The Kissing Booth 3': It streams on Netflix from August-11

The Kissing Booth 3 is one of Netflix's most-awaited series that will stream on August 11. It will see Elle enjoying her last summer with her boyfriend Noah and bestie Lee, before heading off to college. She also has to choose between Harvard and Berkeley.

Independence Week

'Shershaah,' 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' release one day apart

Independence Week is a lucrative time for film releases. This time, OTT platforms are also cashing in on this opportunity. While Amazon Prime is bringing us Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah on August 12, which will narrate Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra's story, Disney+ Hotstar will stream Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India the next day. This war movie co-stars Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Information

Jason Momoa turns a family man for Netflix's 'Sweet Girl'

Sweet Girl, a Netflix movie, is about a devastated husband who seeks revenge from a pharmaceutical company that stops selling life-saving drugs just before his wife's death. Releasing on August 20, it also stars Isabela Merced, who accompanies his father in the fight for justice.

August 13

Trailer of superstar Nayanthara's 'Netrikann' scorched YouTube upon release

Thriller drama Netrikann releases on the same day as Devgn's war movie Bhuj, and on the same platform, Disney+ Hotstar. But given the genre difference, it's expected that both the films will click. Led by Nayanthara, this upcoming Tamil flick will see her playing a visually impaired person, who takes on a serial killer. Notably, its recently released trailer topped YouTube's "Trending" category.