'Kota Factory' 2: What can be expected from this season?

Written by Sushmita Sen Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 08:30 pm

'Kota Factory' season 2 to premiere in September

The second season of TVF's popular series, Kota Factory, is set to release in September. Makers have recently unveiled its poster, featuring its lead characters — Vaibhav Pandey and Jeetu Bhaiya and also, revealed that the show will simultaneously appear on Netflix. Now, S02 will see Pandey in Maheshwari Institute, where he got selected, but his love interest Vartika didn't. What can be expected?

Check out the poster of 'Kota Factory 2'

#1

Pandey leaves Maheshwari Institute, returns to Prodigy

Since his selection in Maheshwari Institute, Pandey was unsure about going there, as he became comfortable in Prodigy coaching class. The upcoming season might show that he isn't happy in his current Institute, thus leaves and returns to his friends and "girlfriend" Vartika. His mentor Jeetu Bhaiya thinks he ruined his career by making this decision and this makes Pandey question his hasty decision.

#2

Vartika is no more interested in Pandey, chooses career first

Now, Pandey is back to his old institute, thus, a seat becomes available at Maheshwari. And it goes to Vartika, who, in the first place, wanted it. Before Pandey could officially confess his feelings for her, Vartika reveals that she's accepting the seat and going for good. When Pandey argues saying he came back for her, she replies that nothing is important than career.

#3

Jeetu Bhaiya leaves Prodigy, opens his own coaching centre

Meanwhile, students' favorite Physics teacher, Jeetu Bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar), resigns from Prodigy and opens up his own coaching center. Students begin to take admission in his institute, destroying Prodigy's image in the market. While everyone, including Meena (Pandey's best friend), is planning to leave, Jeetu Bhaiya and Pandey's feud stops the latter from considering it. Now, he finds it difficult to concentrate in studies.

#4

Meena and Pandey crack IIT, but grow apart

S02 might also show Uday-Shivangi's relationship going strong, while Uday decides to leave the IIT coaching to become a businessman. Toward the end of the season, Meena and Pandey crack IIT and go to the same college. However, they grow apart because now Pandey is a part of a cool group, who makes fun of Meena. For real, let's wait for S02 to premiere.