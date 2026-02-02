When, where to watch 68th Grammy Awards live

More about the event

Kendrick Lamar tops the nominations this year with nine, including Album and Song of the Year. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Cirkut each have seven nods.

Expect performances from Best New Artist hopefuls plus stars like Gaga and Justin Bieber.

Trevor Noah returns as host, with Harry Styles and Charli XCX presenting.

The night will also feature special tributes honoring legends D'Angelo, Roberta Flack, and Ozzy Osbourne.