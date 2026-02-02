'Whoops!' Cher accidentally calls Kendrick Lamar 'Luther' at Grammys Entertainment Feb 02, 2026

At the 68th Grammy Awards, Cher had a slip-up while announcing Record of the Year—she first named the late Luther Vandross instead of Kendrick Lamar and SZA for their song "Luther."

Without her prompter, Cher looked flustered but quickly corrected herself, sparking laughter across the arena before appearing to mouth, "I'm so sorry," and lingering onstage while Lamar's team prepared to accept.