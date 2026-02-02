'Whoops!' Cher accidentally calls Kendrick Lamar 'Luther' at Grammys
At the 68th Grammy Awards, Cher had a slip-up while announcing Record of the Year—she first named the late Luther Vandross instead of Kendrick Lamar and SZA for their song "Luther."
Without her prompter, Cher looked flustered but quickly corrected herself, sparking laughter across the arena before appearing to mouth, "I'm so sorry," and lingering onstage while Lamar's team prepared to accept.
Lamar and SZA's acceptance speech
The mix-up was lighthearted, but Lamar and SZA's win still hit deep. Their track "Luther" samples Vandross's classic duet from 1982, making his name extra meaningful.
On stage, Lamar shared how getting that sample "dropped a tear" for everyone involved. SZA reminded fans not to lose hope: "Governed by God."
Lamar walked away with five Grammys—including this big one—turning an awkward moment into something memorable.