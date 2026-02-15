Why Anil Kapoor turned down political offers after 'Nayak'
After his film Nayak, Anil Kapoor got real political offers—but he said no.
"If I do it, I have to do it very sincerely and genuinely," he shared, explaining that he just couldn't give politics his all and wants to give 100% to whatever he does.
The reason behind the offers
In Nayak (2001), Kapoor played a regular guy who becomes Chief Minister for a day and shakes up the system.
The role made people see him as someone who could actually lead, so political parties tried to recruit him.
But Kapoor says even with all the interest, he knew politics wasn't for him because he couldn't commit fully.
UN brand ambassador offer
When Slumdog Millionaire released, the United Nations wanted Kapoor as a brand ambassador. He politely declined again: "I didn't want to use it as a photo op."
For him, meaningful involvement matters more than just having a big title or public role.