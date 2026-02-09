Why Bad Bunny will not get paid for Super Bowl

Usher got $671 for his performance day

Even top names like Usher reportedly got only $671 for their performance day. But the real prize is exposure: Super Bowl halftime acts reach up to 250 million viewers worldwide.

That kind of spotlight can seriously boost music sales—Rihanna saw hers jump by 640% after her performance, and Kendrick Lamar's single Not Like Us saw a 430% jump on Spotify while his overall Spotify streams rose about 175%.

For many artists, it's less about the money and more about making waves on a massive stage.