Why 'Force 3' shoot was paused in Gujarat Entertainment Mar 11, 2026

Harshvardhan Rane had to pause filming < em>Force 3 in Gujarat after an excited crowd of fans got a little too loud and disrupted the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, he shared, Apologies to the sound department, direction team and the local production team... and to @minnakshidas @simaabrahmi, showing some heartfelt regret for the chaos.