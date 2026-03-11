Why 'Force 3' shoot was paused in Gujarat
Harshvardhan Rane had to pause filming < em>Force 3 in Gujarat after an excited crowd of fans got a little too loud and disrupted the shoot.
Taking to Instagram, he shared, Apologies to the sound department, direction team and the local production team... and to @minnakshidas @simaabrahmi, showing some heartfelt regret for the chaos.
Fans gathered to see Rane, Abraham
The Force 3 crew kicked off shooting with a pooja ceremony earlier this month.
Things got hectic when fans gathered in huge numbers just to catch a glimpse of Rane and John Abraham together, causing so much noise that filming stopped for several minutes.
More about 'Force 3'
Rane politely folded his hands and asked everyone to settle down, which thankfully worked: the crowd quieted and shooting continued.
For those new here, Force 3 is part of the action-packed franchise that started back in 2011 with John Abraham as ACP Yashvardhan Singh.