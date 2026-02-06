Why 'Ghooskhor Pandat' is in legal trouble
Neeraj Pandey, co-writer and presenter/producer of the upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, directed by Ritesh Shah and starring Manoj Bajpayee, is facing protests over the movie's title.
Some Brahmin groups say it stereotypes their community by linking the word "Pandat" (a colloquial form of 'Pandit' referring to a religious scholar/priestly identity) with corruption.
After the teaser dropped on February 3, things escalated—there were legal notices, court pleas, and even an FIR ordered by UP's Chief Minister.
Neeraj Pandey paused promotions out of respect
Pandey clarified that Ghooskhor Pandat is just a fictional cop drama and "Pandat" is only a nickname for the main character—not a comment on any caste or community.
He said, "The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices," and acknowledged that some people felt hurt by the title.
Out of respect, he's paused all promotions for now but hasn't said the film's name or content will be changed.
What to know about 'Ghooskhor Pandat'
If his name rings a bell: he's credited on the film as co-writer and presenter/producer.
Ghooskhor Pandat's release date is yet to be announced.