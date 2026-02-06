Why 'Ghooskhor Pandat' is in legal trouble

Neeraj Pandey paused promotions out of respect

Pandey clarified that Ghooskhor Pandat is just a fictional cop drama and "Pandat" is only a nickname for the main character—not a comment on any caste or community.

He said, "The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices," and acknowledged that some people felt hurt by the title.

Out of respect, he's paused all promotions for now but hasn't said the film's name or content will be changed.