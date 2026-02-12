Why India blocked 25 OTT platforms showing adult content
India's government has blocked 25 streaming platforms—including Ullu, ALTBalaji, and Desiflix—for sharing content with nudity and sexual innuendos that officials say had no real story value.
The order, issued in 2025, took down 26 websites and 14 apps—many now gone from the Play Store and App Store—after complaints about "obscene" material.
OTTs tried switching domains to dodge rules
This move comes after repeated warnings to these platforms went ignored—even as they tried switching domains to dodge rules.
In 2025, a total of 25 OTT platforms were blocked under stricter digital media laws that push for self-regulation and parental controls.
For viewers, this is a big reminder that what you stream is getting more closely watched in India—and the rules around online content are only getting tighter.