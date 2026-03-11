Why Priyanka Chopra stepped away from Bollywood at peak
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared why she stepped away from Bollywood right when her career was booming.
On the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she admitted, "When I was working in India, I started feeling a little limited."
Curious to see what else was out there, she decided it was time for a big change.
Feeling limited by the lack of global opportunities
After winning Miss World in 2000 and starring in hits like Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka felt stuck by the lack of global opportunities.
She later moved to the US landing her first Hollywood role with Quantico and later appearing in projects like Baywatch and Citadel.
On why she believes in pivoting
Priyanka believes in rolling with life's punches. She says she believes strongly in pivoting, adding that when life gets tough people can pick themselves up, dust themselves off, grieve briefly, and then pivot.
Her journey is all about adapting and not being afraid to chase something new when things get tough.