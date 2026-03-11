Why Priyanka Chopra stepped away from Bollywood at peak Entertainment Mar 11, 2026

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared why she stepped away from Bollywood right when her career was booming.

On the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she admitted, "When I was working in India, I started feeling a little limited."

Curious to see what else was out there, she decided it was time for a big change.