Will Smith-David Leitch park 'Fast & Loose' in Netflix's garage

Netflix acquires worldwide right for 'Fast & Loose'

Fast & Loose was hitting the market in February this year with every major platform being involved in the bidding. Netflix has now won that game, marking another starry package. With this, they own the worldwide rights to this action thriller movie. Hollywood superstar Will Smith will lead Fast & Loose, with David Leitch (Deadpool 2, and Hobbs & Shaw) being the director.

Production

Smith's Westbrook Studios and Leitch's 87North are producing this movie

Netflix acquired the film from STXfilms, which is co-producing with Westbrook Studios and 87North. Leitch and Kelly McCormick are the producers for Leitch's 87North. And, Jon Mone and Ryan Shimazaki, and James Lassiter are for Smith's Westbrook Studios. Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber have written its screenplay, which has the 52-year-old playing a character named John Riley. Riley wakes up to realize something startling.

Cast

Smith's character in action-thriller will bring needed fun and twist

David Leitch is directing this action-thriller movie

He finds himself in Tijuana, Mexico, without any memory. Riley follows a series of clues to know more about himself. It leads him to find out that he has been living two lives altogether: One as a "crime kingpin" and the other as an "undercover CIA agent." Riley, as a crime world's leader, lives a lavish life, surrounded by beautiful women and expensive toys.

Description

Riley lives two different lives in 'Fast & Loose'

Meanwhile, as a CIA agent, he has no family or home, aka zero success. Well, the twist in the story is that the character will not know which person is his true identity. Moreover, he will be stuck deciding which life to live and which not. For now, Smith's hands are full with many interesting projects. His production house too are backing several ventures.

Future

Smith has several classic and biographical movies in pipeline

Smith will be crime kingpin and undercover CIA agent at the same time

Smith will next feature in Warner Bros' biographical drama King Richard. In the movie, the star will play the role of Richard Williams, father, and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. 1980s John Huges classic Planes, Trains & Automobiles is also lined up for Smith, along with Kevin Hart. This year is indeed full of working on blockbuster movies.