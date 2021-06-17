Home / News / Entertainment News / Women identified with Suchi: Priyamani on 'The Family Man' role
Entertainment

Women identified with Suchi: Priyamani on 'The Family Man' role

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 06:02 pm
Women identified with Suchi: Priyamani on 'The Family Man' role
Priyamani plays the character of Suchi in 'The Family Man'

Actor Priyamani is happy that women have identified with her character of Suchitra 'Suchi' Iyer and her dilemma as a wife tired of being the only caretaker of her family in the popular web series The Family Man. Season two chronicles the character's frustration of not getting along with her teenage daughter Dhriti (Ashlesha Thakur) while also trying to make her marriage work.

In this article
Suchi's character

Suchi is every woman burdened by emotional baggage: Priyamani

Priyamani said her attempt was to flesh out Suchi's dilemma with sincerity so that it resonates with women who find themselves in a similar situation of wanting to open up and burdened by emotional baggage. "A lot of women have identified with how Suchi wants to talk, wants somebody to listen to what she's going through but is not able to," the 37-year-old actor.

Work

We improvised a number of scenes during the shoot: Priyamani

Priyamani said while most of the dialogues were written in the script, a lot of the quirks were improvised on set, thanks to her co-star Bajpayee. A memorable scene of the couple from this season's trailer was when Srikant pauses to Google the meaning of sham in the middle of an argument after Suchi says their marriage is a sham.

Season 2

Future of Suchi and Srikant's relationship hangs in the balance

The latest season saw Srikant and his team fight a new, brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by South star Samantha Akkineni. Whereas, on the home front, Srikant's crumbling relationship with Suchi was one of the highlights of the series. The season finale ended on a cliffhanger, with Suchi finally mustering the courage to open up to Srikant.

Cliffhanger

'The Family Man 2' ended on a cliffhanger

The question Lonavala mein kya hua tha?, Priyamani said has now become an equivalent of Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?- a question that captured fans' attention when filmmaker SS Rajamouli's first movie in the Baahubali series ended on a cliffhanger. Priyamani said the makers were completely unaware that the mystery of what allegedly happened between Suchi and Arvind would continue to garner fan interest.

Quote

Everyone wants to know what happened in Lonavala: Priyamani

"This is a never-ending question! Everyone, even in season two, wanted to know what happened in Lonavala. I get at least 15-20 messages on my social media (every day), asking 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha? Please tell us, we won't tell anyone'," she said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Akshay Kumar's 'The End' set to start later this year

Latest News

#LetsRakita: Ahead of 'Jagame Thandhiram' release, here's a round up

Entertainment

Revolt RV400 becomes cheaper thanks to revised FAME II subsidy

Auto

SC to hear Delhi Police plea against activists' bail tomorrow

India

Salman Khan-Raj Kumar Gupta's project to be a biopic?

Entertainment

WTC final: Test numbers of Jasprit Bumrah and Kyle Jamieson

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

Remdesivir case: Seriously examine Sonu Sood's role, orders Bombay HC

Entertainment

Loni case: Complaints registered against Swara Bhasker in Delhi, UP

Entertainment

Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan' is scheduled for a Diwali 2022 release

Entertainment

Rollback TDS hike, Tamil film producers write to Finance Ministry

Entertainment

Natalie Portman's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' look is 'Thunder'-ous

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment
Trending Topics