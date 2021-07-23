Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop' took my heart away
'Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop' took my heart away

Written by
Anamika Bharti
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 01:20 pm
'Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop' took my heart away
'Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop' scores 4 stars

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop anime even impresses a newbie to this genre like me. This Kyohei Ishiguro-directed movie is a love story, which blends the Gen Z and Gen X people and their thinking. A Netflix original anime drama, it released yesterday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Flying Dog project. Let's explore what makes the movie atypical in our review.

Character

Cherry adds life to the movie with his 'haikus'

Cherry hides behind his headphones to avoid talking

The movie introduces us to haiku (a short form of poetry originating from Japan), comprising three phrases. Cherry says, "these aren't lyrics, these are haikus." That actually turned on my interest in Japanese art. Sakura, who is nicknamed Cherry, is a boy who is terrible at communicating, but speaks well the language of haiku. And, hides behind his headphones to avoid talking to people.

Smiles wears a mask to conceal her large front teeth

Smile is conscious of her braces

Smile, opposite of Cherry, is a social media freak who hides behind a mask because of her braces. It was not odd to see because that's where we have been hiding since last year. Smile represents Gen Z kids, who are more involved in the virtual world, rather than the real one. After unknowingly falling for Cherry, she delves deeper into the real world.

Lesson learned: 'Aging is the explosion of life'

The most striking thing about the movie was its visuals, clear day-to-day sound, and vibrant match to the aesthetic. Ishiguro wanted the audience to take away two messages from the movie, "goodness of humanity" and "connecting with your elders." Both Cherry and Smile work part-time at an old age center. I took away one quote from the movie, "Aging is the explosion of life."

'Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop': Love, flaws, and courage

Smile and Cherry did connect with each other through their phones, but, unlike today's generation, their romance began with poems, music, and videos. In the end, they leave behind their flaws: Smile her mask and Cherry his fear of communication, and confesses their love for one another. The only issue that I faced, like most of the foreign audience, is the language.

The movie stays with you for long, scores 4 stars

Cherry and Smile fall in love by the end

Haiku poetry adds an extra point to the movie. At the same time, I'll cut one because of the issue I had while reading the Japanese text messages in the movie. I am new to anime, and if I loved the movie, I can assure all that you will also feel the same. Verdict: 4 stars (for a relatable yet different theme).

