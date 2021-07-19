Dream come true moment to work with Venkatesh: Karthik Rathnam

'Narappa' is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 20

Working with South star Venkatesh Daggubati in the upcoming Telugu film Narappa was a surreal experience, says actor Karthik Rathnam. The action-drama is a remake of critically-acclaimed Tamil hit Asuran, which starred Dhanush and was directed by Nation Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran. Karthik made his debut in 2018 with the critical success Telugu film C/o Kancharapalem.

Storyline

Film chronicles the story of a farmer and his sacrifices

Set in a village in Andhra Pradesh, the remake chronicles the story of a farmer named Narappa, played by Venkatesh who is ready to sacrifice everything for his family, following a sudden chain of untoward events. Karthik who has also featured in C/o Kaadhal and ZEE5 web series Gods of Dharmapuri plays the elder son of Venkatesh's character in Narappa.

Work

Working with Venkatesh was a surreal experience: Karthik

Calling the film a "dream come true moment," the 24-year-old actor said he feels grateful to get the opportunity to act alongside the superstar. "I have grown up watching him since childhood and so to work with him was a surreal experience. This film is a dream come true moment for me," the actor said.

Information

Several actors auditioned for the role: Karthik

"It was a tough competition as we had several actors auditioning. I am glad I cracked it," Karthik said. Karthik recalled his first meeting with Venkatesh at the premiere of his debut film C/o Kancharapalem, which was presented by the popular star's nephew Rana Daggubati.

Acting

I learned how to emote with eyes from him: Karthik

Watching Venkatesh perform was a huge learning experience, said Karthik adding that the amount of hard work the superstar put in every scene inspired him to do better. "Working with sir, I have learned how to emote and act through eyes, how to change our body language for every character. Being a senior actor he is (still) struggling hard for every scene," he said.

Quote

Didn't want to look like my Tamil counterpart's replica: Karthik

Karthik said he has seen the Tamil film Asuran and instantly fell in love with its world. Actor Teejay Arunasalam had essayed the role of the lead character's son, but Karthik said for him it was important to not look like his Tamil counterpart's "replica."

Cast and crew

"I wanted to have my own body language and nuances for this role," he said. The movie, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, is directed by Srikanth Addala of Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu fame and jointly produced by Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu. Also featuring Priyamani, Narappa is penned by the director of the Tamil original, Vetrimaaran.