World Chocolate Day: Shows/movies with most interesting chocolate eating scenes

Chocolate is perhaps the most widely loved flavor in the world with no worthy competitors. If you're a chocolate aficionado, then World Chocolate Day must be very special to you. Started in 2009, this annual celebration calls for indulging in these delights and gifting them to loved ones. You can also check out these television/movie scenes where chocolate played an important role. Bon appetit!

The chocolate river in 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory'

While all the Golden Ticket winners in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory are in awe of the place, things start getting dangerous when Augustus Gloop falls into the chocolate river. The first to be removed from the tour, he drinks from the river despite warnings. His getting sucked into the pipe is one of the most striking scenes from the 1971 movie.

The legendary 'Land of Chocolate' in 'Simpsons'

What do you imagine when someone says they're from the "Land of Chocolate"? Do you think of a country that might be nicknamed thus or do you imagine a non-metaphorical land with chocolate rabbits, dogs, and postlights? Well, Homer Simpson does the latter, and brilliantly so. This scene from season three of the animated show is considered to be one of the best ever.

'Chocolat' used chocolate as a symbol of peace, also temptation

Lasse Hallström's 2000 movie Chocolat masterly portrays chocolate as a tool of unification/revolution, depending on which character is looking at it. Comte (Alfred Molina), acting mayor and staunch Catholic, vehemently opposes pagan Vianne's (Juliette Binoche) new chocolate shop. He resolves to destroy her creations but in this particular scene, we see how he gives in to the temptation. Sweet and clever imagery!

When Forrest said, 'Life was like a box of chocolates'

"My momma always said, "Life was like a box of chocolates."" Forrest Gump says this to a stranger at a bus stop, who has been listening to his life story. A box of chocolates is unpredictable like life as you don't know which box will have which candy. This box (read motif) is used to depict Gump's love for both his mother and Jenny.