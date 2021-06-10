Home / News / Entertainment News / Would love to star in a Chellam spin-off: Uday Mahesh
Entertainment

Would love to star in a Chellam spin-off: Uday Mahesh

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 05:59 pm
Would love to star in a Chellam spin-off: Uday Mahesh
Uday Mahesh played a former intelligence officer Chellam in the second season of 'The Family Man'

Chellam sir, a retired spy who comes to the rescue of Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari in the latest season of espionage action-thriller The Family Man, is now a national rage and the subject of viral memes. Actor Uday Mahesh, who played the "superconscious" former intelligence officer on the Amazon Prime Video series, says he is up for a Chellam spin-off.

In this article
Character

Open to working in 'The Family Man 3': Mahesh

Chellam's popularity is similar to that of Bob Biswas, a much-discussed character in the 2012 Kahaani. Asked if he was game for a Chellam stand-alone series given the character's popularity, Mahesh told PTI from Chennai, "If I get an offer like that, I would definitely love to do it. Even for Family Man 3, if they'll call me, I'll be up for it."

Audition

Mahesh had first auditioned for the role of Dheepan

The 51-year-old, who is primarily a writer and director in Tamil cinema, said he had first auditioned for the role of Dheepan, a senior Sri Lankan Tamil fighter who uses diplomacy to achieve the cause of liberation. The role was eventually played by Azhagam Perumal. Two months after no word from the team, Mahesh received a callback and they offered him Chellam's role.

Show

I said yes since it was a hit show: Mahesh

Since The Family Man was a hit show, the actor said, he wanted to be a part of it. "So I said yes to the role," the actor said about his extended cameo. Show creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK briefed him about the character, who is now a viral sensation on social media via memes, when they met on the set.

Information

Chellam is now part of pop culture in digital age

From tossing sim cards into shopping bags, abruptly hanging up a call to chiding Srikant over wasting water, Chellam is now part of pop culture in the digital age. "I liked the role because there was a comical touch to it," Mahesh added.

Work

Working with Bajpayee was a delight and honor: Mahesh

Working with Bajpayee on the series was a "delight and honor," Mahesh said. Meanwhile, after the success of The Family Man, the actor said if a good character comes his way, he will "definitely" take it up. "But I'm keen on writing and directing," he added. Next, Mahesh is looking forward to directing a movie in Tamil.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Nyay:The Justice,' film allegedly about SSR's death, might get released

Latest News

WI vs SA, 1st Test: Hosts elect to bat

Sports

Vivo Y1s, Y12s become costlier in India by Rs. 500

Science

Apple TV+ drops 'Invasion' teaser, it's Sam Neill v/s aliens

Entertainment

Yogi's meeting with Amit Shah amid pre-election anxiety in UP

Politics

If KJo, Ekta Kapoor collaborated, result would be 'Gossip Girl'

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

Salman Khan's fans post tasteless comments to insult Sofia Hayat

Entertainment

Single-mother with menstrual superpowers to lead Emilia Clarke's debut comic-book

Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar joins 'Raksha Bandhan,' marks second collaboration with Akshay

Entertainment

'Bhuj: The Day India Shook' teaser shakes you from inside

Entertainment

National award-winning director Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies at 77

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment
Trending Topics