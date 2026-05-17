Wrestler Singh names Kapoor Singh Kaushal Aaryan, calls biopic premature Entertainment May 17, 2026

Wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh just dropped his wish list for who he'd love to play him in a biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Kartik Aaryan.

He feels these stars could really "do justice" to his story but admits it's probably a bit early for such a film since he still has more goals ahead.