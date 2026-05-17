Wrestler Singh names Kapoor Singh Kaushal Aaryan, calls biopic premature
Entertainment
Wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh just dropped his wish list for who he'd love to play him in a biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Kartik Aaryan.
He feels these stars could really "do justice" to his story but admits it's probably a bit early for such a film since he still has more goals ahead.
Singh backs Jadhav gold medalist biopic
Singh is also involved in a new biopic about legendary wrestler KD Jadhav, an Olympic gold medalist.
His work as the Wrestling Federation of India's brand ambassador inspired him to help tell Jadhav's journey.
a matter of pride for him, Singh shared, hoping this project finally gives Jadhav the recognition he deserved.