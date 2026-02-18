'Wuthering Heights': Emerald Fennell stands by Margot Robbie casting
Entertainment
Emerald Fennell is standing by her bold casting for the new "Wuthering Heights" movie, even though some fans aren't thrilled about Margot Robbie as Catherine and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff.
Critics say they're too glamorous for these classic roles, but Fennell isn't backing down.
'Couldn't improve upon it, and who could?'
At a recent festival, Fennell explained she wanted to capture the raw, instinctual energy of Bronte's novel.
She said Robbie has a "powerful, otherworldly presence" that fits her vision—plus, she noted an immense amount of dialogue is taken verbatim, saying, "I couldn't improve upon it, and who could?"
No release date has been announced.