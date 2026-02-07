'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi prepped for Heathcliff role
Entertainment
Jacob Elordi is stepping into Heathcliff's shoes for the new Wuthering Heights movie—and he got creative with his accent practice, repeating Northern English words like "meks" and "teks" while chilling in the bathtub.
Directed by Emerald Fennell, the film also stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and arrives in theaters February 13, 2026.
Robbie, Elordi's Australian roots help them bond
Elordi and Robbie bonded over their Australian roots, which helped build strong chemistry on set.
The cast includes Alison Oliver, Hong Chau, and Shazad Latif.
Early screenings sparked debate thanks to a graphic opening scene, but Robbie says the film's emotional punch is what really matters.
Expect a visually striking retelling of Bronte's classic love-and-revenge story.