'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi prepped for Heathcliff role
Feb 07, 2026

Jacob Elordi is stepping into Heathcliff's shoes for the new Wuthering Heights movie—and he got creative with his accent practice, repeating Northern English words like "meks" and "teks" while chilling in the bathtub.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, the film also stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and arrives in theaters February 13, 2026.