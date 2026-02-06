'Wuthering Heights' press tour: Margot Robbie's period-inspired fashion moments

Working with stylist Andrew Mukamal, Robbie has worn everything from Alexander McQueen on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to a Victoria Beckham look and a custom Schiaparelli gown at the Hollywood premiere and Elizabeth Taylor's Cartier Taj Mahal diamond. She also rocked a Thom Browne outfit in Paris and brought back vintage Galliano for London.

London looks and special jewelry

In London, Robbie went for romantic vibes with Dilara Findikoglu designs—a look at BBC Radio Studios and a sheer corseted gown at Leicester Square.

She finished her look with special jewelry inspired by Emily and Anne Bronte's hair, plus pieces from Jessica McCormack and Boucheron archives.