'Wuthering Heights' to dominate box office over Valentine's Day

'Wuthering Heights' beats other new releases

Wuthering Heights is projected to open at $47-59 million over four days in the US, beating studio expectations of $40 million.

That puts it well ahead of other new releases like GOAT ($17-24 million), Crime 101 ($11.5-17 million), and Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die ($4-7 million).

Altogether, the top 10 movies are expected to pull in over $102 million in the 3-day frame.