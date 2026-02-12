'Wuthering Heights' to dominate box office over Valentine's Day
Emerald Fennell's bold new take on Emily Bronte's gothic romance, Wuthering Heights, is shaping up to be this Valentine's Day's must-see movie.
With Margot Robbie as Catherine and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, the film is drawing big crowds—especially women and under-35s—helped by a buzzworthy Charli XCX soundtrack.
'Wuthering Heights' beats other new releases
Wuthering Heights is projected to open at $47-59 million over four days in the US, beating studio expectations of $40 million.
That puts it well ahead of other new releases like GOAT ($17-24 million), Crime 101 ($11.5-17 million), and Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die ($4-7 million).
Altogether, the top 10 movies are expected to pull in over $102 million in the 3-day frame.
Film has 69% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes
The film has a 69% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes (as of Feb 11). US critics have praised its ambition, but some UK reviewers aren't sold—The Guardian called it "a 20-page fashion shoot of relentless silliness."
Still, if you're into modern twists on classics or just want something buzzy for date night, it might be worth checking out.