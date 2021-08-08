'Y: The Last Man' trailer: Mankind sinks, women rise

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 12:00 am

'Y: The Last Man' releases on September 13

The first trailer of Hulu's Y: The Last Man was unveiled on Thursday. Set in the post-apocalyptic world, the series brings the gruesome fall of mankind where each man bleeds to death all of a sudden, except Yorick Brown played by Ben Schnetzer. After mankind's death, women rise to power. And, women ruling the world will face challenges, disputes, and combat. Let's explore.

Trailer

The series starts with spine-chilling death of every man alive

The trailer starts with a normal day, showing a familiar groove. Just after the warm opening, a horrifying series of death. Blood starts oozing from Mr. President's nose and mouth. Another scene brings ghastly emotion to a lady's face when she finds her husband and son covered in blood. The bloodbath and chaos cover all around. The trailer remarks, "They (men) were all gone."

Thrill

Yorick and his pet monkey are the only ones alive

Based on Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic series of the same name, it follows the death of every man, except Yorick and his pet monkey. He remains the only person who could help grow the world. Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann says to Yorick, "You're reproductively interesting." With men dead, women will run the world, fixing everything after the cataclysmic event.

Premiere

'Y: The Last Man' to premiere on September 13

Y: The Last Man is produced by Nellie Reed along with FX Productions and Color Force. The series stars Diane Lane as President Jennifer Brown, Olivia Thirlby, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, Paul Gross, and Elliot Fletcher. The first two episodes of the series have been written by Eliza Clark and directed by Louise Friedberg. Y: The Last Man will release on September 13, 2021.

Speculation

Will Yorick's offspring survive, if any? Know what happens

With Yorick being the only man left alive, he will be seen hiding from women, fighting with women, and even caring for women. The trailer hints Yorick will have a love life. Will he also reproduce? If a boy is born, we wonder whether he will survive. But he might, because if Yorick can survive with his DNA then his offspring might as well.