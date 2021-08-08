Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Y: The Last Man' trailer: Mankind sinks, women rise
Entertainment

'Y: The Last Man' trailer: Mankind sinks, women rise

Written by
Anamika Bharti
Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 12:00 am
'Y: The Last Man' trailer: Mankind sinks, women rise
'Y: The Last Man' releases on September 13

The first trailer of Hulu's Y: The Last Man was unveiled on Thursday. Set in the post-apocalyptic world, the series brings the gruesome fall of mankind where each man bleeds to death all of a sudden, except Yorick Brown played by Ben Schnetzer. After mankind's death, women rise to power. And, women ruling the world will face challenges, disputes, and combat. Let's explore.

In this article
Trailer

The series starts with spine-chilling death of every man alive

The trailer starts with a normal day, showing a familiar groove. Just after the warm opening, a horrifying series of death. Blood starts oozing from Mr. President's nose and mouth. Another scene brings ghastly emotion to a lady's face when she finds her husband and son covered in blood. The bloodbath and chaos cover all around. The trailer remarks, "They (men) were all gone."

Thrill

Yorick and his pet monkey are the only ones alive

Based on Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic series of the same name, it follows the death of every man, except Yorick and his pet monkey. He remains the only person who could help grow the world. Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann says to Yorick, "You're reproductively interesting." With men dead, women will run the world, fixing everything after the cataclysmic event.

Premiere

'Y: The Last Man' to premiere on September 13

Y: The Last Man is produced by Nellie Reed along with FX Productions and Color Force. The series stars Diane Lane as President Jennifer Brown, Olivia Thirlby, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, Paul Gross, and Elliot Fletcher. The first two episodes of the series have been written by Eliza Clark and directed by Louise Friedberg. Y: The Last Man will release on September 13, 2021.

Speculation

Will Yorick's offspring survive, if any? Know what happens

With Yorick being the only man left alive, he will be seen hiding from women, fighting with women, and even caring for women. The trailer hints Yorick will have a love life. Will he also reproduce? If a boy is born, we wonder whether he will survive. But he might, because if Yorick can survive with his DNA then his offspring might as well.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway': Rani Mukerji's international shoot begins soon

Latest News

Realme releases Android 11 stable update for X7 smartphone

Technology

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 makes its way to Indian dealerships

Auto

1st Test, Day 4: India need 209 to win

Sports

These are Netflix's four blockbuster follow-up seasons releasing this September

Entertainment

Amitabh, Shraddha, Sonakshi to team up for Independence Day project?

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

TIFF to honor 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Jessica Chastain

Entertainment

'The Empire' trailer: Kunal Kapoor's magnum opus gives 'Baahubali' vibes

Entertainment

'Stranger Things' S4 teaser hints at new monster, 2022 release

Entertainment

'Cry Macho' trailer: Clint Eastwood's unexpected journey to Texas

Entertainment

Nayanthara's 'Netrikann' raises awareness about Braille through its title font

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season eight trailer: Crisis, chaos, and emotional drive

Entertainment

'Nine Perfect Strangers' trailer: Is Nicole Kidman creating a cult?

Entertainment

'The Last Duel' trailer shows 14th century's 'Me Too' story

Entertainment

'Reminiscence' trailer: 'Nothing is more addictive than the past'

Entertainment

Hulu News

Listed: The anticipated releases hitting different OTT platforms this month

Entertainment

The 'Loki' effect: Disney+ to release all originals on Wednesday

Entertainment

'Only Murders in the Building': When crime-genre lovers solve crime

Entertainment

Kumail Nanjiani to play Chippendales, first all-male stripping troupe, founder

Entertainment

First-look: Sebastian Stan, Lily James transform into 'Pam & Tommy'

Entertainment
Trending Topics