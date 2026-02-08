'Yahin Guzaar Doon': Amaal, Farrhana's on-screen chemistry shines in teaser
Entertainment
Amaal Mallik and Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt just dropped the teaser for their new music video, Yahin Guzaar Doon.
The poster shows Mallik at the piano with Bhatt by his side, and Shreya Ghoshal lending her voice to the track.
Teaser focuses on Mallik-Bhatt's on-screen chemistry
The teaser is all about Mallik and Bhatt's on-screen chemistry, which fans are already hyping up as "so aesthetic."
Over the weekend, Bhatt surprised everyone by joining Mallik on stage at his Mumbai college fest for a quick dance to the song—clips of their performance quickly made rounds online.
Mallik defended Bhatt from trolls
Mallik also spoke out against ongoing fan wars after Bigg Boss 19, defending Bhatt from trolls.
He called out negativity online, saying he was sick of the BB bulls**t negativity, and stood by her as his co-star.