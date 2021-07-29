Yami Gautam finishes shooting for 'A Thursday'

The film features Gautam as an intelligent playschool teacher who takes 16 toddlers in a school hostage one day

Actor Yami Gautam has completed shooting for her upcoming thriller film A Thursday. Written and directed by Behzad Khambata of Blank fame, the film features Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, an intelligent playschool teacher who takes 16 toddlers in a school hostage one day. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 32-year-old actor shared the news that the production of the film is now over.

Gautam posted a video showing behind-the-scenes moments

"It's never a me... it's always a WE, with the best of teams. Bidding adieu to the most beautiful team and taking some fond memories with me from the sets of #AThursday," she wrote. Gautam, who recently tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar, also posted a short video clip, featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the set.

Here is what she posted on Instagram

I know it is going to be amazing: Gautam

"After my wedding, this is another thing that is going to take a while to sink in that A Thursday is over. Every day I was looking forward to coming on set. I know it is going to be amazing," she said.

Movie also stars Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles

The shooting of A Thursday began in March. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films, the movie also features Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, and Maya Sarao in pivotal roles. Notably, Apart from A Thursday, Gautam will also be seen in horror-comedy Bhoot Police, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directed emotional thriller Lost, and social comedy Dasvi, also starring Abhishek Bachchan.