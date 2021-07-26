'Lost': Yami Gautam's thriller drama goes on floors in Kolkata

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 04:56 pm

Yami Gautam has begun shooting of 'Lost' in Kolkata

Yami Gautam is back in front of camera, after a hush-hush wedding to director Aditya Dhar and a summon by the Enforcement Directorate for an alleged foreign exchange violation worth Rs. 1.5 crore. She recently took to her Instagram handle to inform that the shooting of her upcoming thriller drama, Lost, has begun. And for this, she has set her base in Kolkata.

Instagram Post

Here's Gautam's post updating fans about the movie shoot

Location

Yellow taxis indicate the movie shoot is happening in Kolkata

Gautam shared two pictures that read, "The shot is set. The journey kickstarts ✨ #Lost shooting begins!" One of the images shows the movie's clapperboard, with yellow taxicabs in the background, indicating that the location is Kolkata. And the second photo features her, surrounded by wooden chairs, holding the clapperboard in a theater. Kartik Aaryan and Karanvir Sharma dropped their reactions to her post.

Character

Gautam will play a crime reporter in the film

Makers had earlier informed that the film will be shot in Kolkata and Purulia in West Bengal. This upcoming flick is going to be an "investigative drama," which will feature Gautam as a "feisty crime reporter." Talking about the film, director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury said, "Lost is an emotional thriller that represents a higher quest, a search for lost values of empathy and integrity."

Instagram Post

Check out the first poster of 'Lost'

Release Date

It is slated to release the next year

Earlier, the first poster of the film had confirmed that it is slated to release in 2022. The poster had blurred Bengali words/lines written all over, and also featured a sketch of Howrah Bridge. Presented by Namah Pictures and ZEE Studios, Lost is written by Shyamal Sengupta and Ritesh Shah. Music and lyrics are given by Shantanu Moitra and Swanand Kirkire, respectively.

Projects

Gautam has 'Bhoot Police' and 'A Thursday' in pipeline

Judging by the location and poster, Gautam's character might be a Bengali reporter. The actress had earlier portrayed a Bengali character in Ayushmann Khurrana's debut, Vicky Donor. She also has other upcoming movies in the pipeline. In Bhoot Police, she'll star alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. And in A Thursday, Gautam will be seen playing "The Mastermind. Naina Jaiswal."

Instagram Post

Take a look at the 'A Thursday' post here