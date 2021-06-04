Congratulations! Yami Gautam marries her 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 07:11 pm

Yami Gautam marries Aditya Dhar, shares their wedding photo

Congratulations are in order for Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar. The couple stunned all by getting married in an intimate ceremony today, in which we saw Gautam in a gorgeous red sari, and Dhar donning the usual kurta-pyjama. Both shared the news on social media, along with a picture. They had met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike, which released in 2019.

Quote

'Being very private people, we celebrated this with our family'

"In your light, I learn to love- Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today." "Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," read their note.

Instagram Post

Gautam quoted poet Rumi in her surprise wedding post

Information

Gautam and Dhar had worked together in 'Uri'

Going by the picture they shared on social media, it indeed looked like a simple wedding, with only close family members in attendance. While the actress wore minimal jewelry, Dhar wore a pagdi, completing his wedding look in an ivory sherwani. The couple had worked together in Uri: The Surgical Strike. To note, Dhar had won a National Award for this thrilling movie.

Relationship

What went wrong between Gautam and rumored ex Pulkit Samrat?

Before this, Gautam was apparently dating her Sanam Re co-actor Pulkit Samrat. They also starred in Junooniyat, which turned out to be a box office dud. Samrat's ex-wife Shweta Rohira had reportedly called Gautam a "home-breaker." When asked, the latter responded, "Why do you have to ask disgusting questions?" They had reportedly split because Gautam's family wasn't happy with her dating a married man.

Work

Meanwhile, Gautam and Dhar have some exciting projects lined up

For now, Gautam has some interesting movies awaiting, including A Thursday. It's a thriller where she plays a playschool teacher, who takes 16 students hostage. She will also be seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police and Dasvi. Meanwhile, Dhar is busy with The Immortal Ashwatthama, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. The sci-fi superhero movie is expected to go on floor this September.