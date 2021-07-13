Yami Gautam to star in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's 'Lost'

'Lost' starring Yami Gautam, is expected to go on floors later this month

Actor Yami Gautam is set to headline Lost, the upcoming investigative drama to be directed by filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Chowdhury is best known for directing Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. The film, backed by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, will feature Gautam as a feisty crime reporter. According to the makers, Lost aims to highlight the "issue of media integrity."

Zee Studios

Film will highlight important social issues: Zee Studios

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios, said the film's "tightly knit script" will definitely keep the audience engaged till the end. "We are confident that Aniruddha will create a masterpiece with his skills and Yami will be a delight to watch in this role. The film will resonate with everyone and highlight important social issues of current times," Patel said in a statement.

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

'Lost' is an emotional thriller: Chowdhury

Chowdhury said, "The film explores themes like commitment, responsibility, holding hands, and making our world beautiful and compassionate. For me, it's important that any film I make should have a social context and that the stories are taken from the world around us." "Lost is an emotional thriller that represents a higher quest, a search for lost values of empathy and integrity," he added.

Information

It will be shot at real locations across Kolkata, Purulia

Lost will be largely shot at real locations across Kolkata and Purulia. Music director Shantanu Moitra will provide the score for the film with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. Shareen Mantri Kedia of Namah Pictures said Lost ticks all boxes of narrating an "engaging, riveting" story.

Film

This will be a thrilling journey: Kedia

Kedia said, "We are pleased to partner with Zee Studios in bringing this wonderful story to the audience the world over." "With Aniruddha helming the direction, Yami headlining an interesting ensemble of actors, and sharp writing by Shyamal Sengupta and Ritesh Shah, this surely will be a thrilling journey," he added. The film is expected to go on floors later this month.

Information

Film features an ensemble cast in pivotal roles

The movie will also feature veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. Apart from Zee Studios, the film is also produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee.