Yash's 'Toxic' delays amid Iran war spark ₹40cr reshoot buzz
Entertainment
Yash's much-awaited film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, has faced several delays, with its original March 19 release pushed back because of the Iran war and Middle East tensions.
This led to buzz about a massive ₹40 crore reshoot since Yash reportedly wasn't happy with some parts of the ₹500 crore movie.
KVN Productions denies 'Toxic' reshoots
KVN Productions has cleared things up, saying there are no reshoots planned for Toxic.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Kiara Advani and Nayanthara, the film is set to release in six languages. It even premiered at Comic-Con San Diego, showing off its international ambitions.
Fans are now just waiting for an official new release date, especially since this is Yash's first big project after KGF: Chapter 2.