Yash's 'Toxic' delays amid Iran war spark ₹40cr reshoot buzz

KVN Productions denies 'Toxic' reshoots

KVN Productions has cleared things up, saying there are no reshoots planned for Toxic.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Kiara Advani and Nayanthara, the film is set to release in six languages. It even premiered at Comic-Con San Diego, showing off its international ambitions.

Fans are now just waiting for an official new release date, especially since this is Yash's first big project after KGF: Chapter 2.