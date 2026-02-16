Yash's 'Toxic' gets release date; to clash with 'Dhurandhar'

Yash's much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026. Fans won't have to wait long for a sneak peek—the first teaser lands by the end of February, with another teaser and the full trailer following in early March.

'Dhurandhar' will also feature in the same weekend Toxic will release alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge, making for a packed movie weekend. The film was announced earlier.

Earlier promos gave fans a glimpse of Yash's character and featured posters of Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi.

Meet the talented cast of 'Toxic' The cast is stacked—Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth all join Yash (who also co-wrote the script).

Produced by KVN Productions and Yash's own Monster Mind Creations, Toxic was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It'll be dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam too.