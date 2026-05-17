Yograj Singh seeks anticipatory bail in Chandigarh over derogatory remarks
Entertainment
Yograj Singh, known for his cricket and acting days, has asked the Chandigarh court for anticipatory bail after an FIR accused him of making derogatory remarks about women in a purported viral clip linked to a web series.
The police have been told to respond by May 20. So things are moving quickly.
Singh's lawyer says remarks were scripted
Singh's lawyer argues the comments were scripted as part of his role for an OTT platform, not his own opinions.
The complaint also targets others involved in producing or sharing the content. Singh's team calls the allegations baseless.
The court has issued notice to Chandigarh Police for May 20.