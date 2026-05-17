Yograj Singh seeks anticipatory bail in Chandigarh over derogatory remarks Entertainment May 17, 2026

Yograj Singh, known for his cricket and acting days, has asked the Chandigarh court for anticipatory bail after an FIR accused him of making derogatory remarks about women in a purported viral clip linked to a web series.

The police have been told to respond by May 20. So things are moving quickly.