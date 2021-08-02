Know what can be expected from 'You' season three

You, a Netflix show, which made its debut in September 2018, is now due for a third season. This psychological-thriller drama will make you stick till the end. The show spins around Penn Badgley's character Joe Goldberg. His look, smile, love, and stalking ability will make you want to see more of him. Do you know what's coming ahead for him? Let's explore.

Pregnancy

Is it possible that Goldberg finally finds peace in life?

One thing has been clear until now, that Goldberg does not like to stay constant. He either keeps stalking and exploring or murdering and cleaning. The third season was renewed by Netflix in January 2020. Love Quinn, played by Victoria Pedretti, will be pregnant with Goldberg's daughter in the third season. Isn't it hard to imagine him living a peaceful and happy life?

Storyline

Goldberg gets tangled in trap that he built for others

Will Love Quinn and Joe Goldberg have happily ever after?

It's funny how fate works. The cage Goldberg was building all the time will become a trap for him in the third season. He will crave adventurous, bloody, and daring things ahead. And, then he finds another woman. The second season ends with the sneak-peek of a mysterious woman, Goldberg's another interest. Who is she? Is she a neighbor? The game of stalking begins.

Bygones

Third season to explore past life along with the present

The third season could explore more of Goldberg's past. You season two's ending, hinting at the expected plot of the third season, shows Goldberg, as a child, going to 'Irving Group Home For Boys.' Something dark must have happened in his past that has made him become what he is now. And, season three will put a light on what it is.

Goldberg has got a new house and a new family, but an old past. Besides Badgley and Pedretti, season three will star Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, and Dylan Arnold. The first episode of season three is titled, And They Live Happily Ever After. The release date is yet to be announced, but it will certainly be in 2021.