Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Your Choice' review: K-pop group SEVENTEEN hits 'Home-run' again!
Entertainment

'Your Choice' review: K-pop group SEVENTEEN hits 'Home-run' again!

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 06:15 pm
'Your Choice' review: K-pop group SEVENTEEN hits 'Home-run' again!
K-pop band SEVENTEEN returned with new EP 'Your Choice' on June 18

Popular Korean band SEVENTEEN became quadruple-million-seller with their eighth mini-album, Your Choice, today. Known as "self-produced idols" in the industry, they sold as many as 8,80,000 copies on the first day of release (June 18) and continues to receive love from Carats (official fandom) worldwide. Among the six tracks in the album, let's find out which song hit the mark and which didn't.

In this article
Information

'Your Choice' has been entering charts 'Left and Right'

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 nominees broke their previous first-week opening record in just one day with Your Choice, and topped the Korean Hanteo Daily Chart. They also entered Chinese QQ Music's daily chart and Japan's Oricon's daily album chart.

Imbalance

Title track 'Ready to Love' is catchy, music video lukewarm

Your Choice is part of the thirteen-member group's Power of Love project and the title track is Ready to love. The R&B-driven pop song is catchy and talks about fearlessly falling in love. However, the music video is comparatively lukewarm. Directed by Han Sa-min, the MV shows the boys in pastel shades, posing with flowers, to dancing in heavy showers, without making much sense.

Best song

'GAM3 BO1' is the game-changer, 'Heaven's Cloud' is cheery

The game-changer for this album was the fourth track, hip hop unit's GAM3 BO1. Composed by member Vernon, the glitch effect works efficiently to give a feel of the retro video games. You'll be nodding your head to this trippy beat easily. Heaven's Cloud is the opening song and was used in the promotional teasers. It is cheery and heartwarming, true to SEVENTEEN's image.

Misses

'Wave,' 'Same dream, same mind, same night' don't immediately click

My next favorite is Anyone, a basic pop sound aided with a scintillating climax. The rest two-unit songs, Wave (Performance unit) and Same dream, same mind, same night (Vocal) are a bit underwhelming. While the R&B melody is not as hard-hitting as their previous hits Hug or Habit, the sensuous beats of Wave might need repeated listens to get used to.

Conclusion

Bland compared to previous albums, but still gets 4/5

The six-year-old band has definitely succeeded with its release, however, it is bland when compared with previous albums (An Ode). Notably, SEVENTEEN has its members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, Dino divided into three units. Woozi has participated in making every track on the album, collaborating with HYBE's CEO/founder Bang Si-Hyuk and others. Verdict: 4/5 stars.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' set for a pan-India release

Latest News

COVID-19: India vaccinates record 75 lakh people in a day

India

Assam, Punjab, and Tripura cancel boards; Supreme Court hearing tomorrow

India

Decoding the stats of Kyle Jamieson in Test cricket

Sports

Samsung Galaxy M21 'Prime Edition' might debut as '2021 Edition'

Technology

With 89 cases, Delhi records lowest single-day spike this year

Delhi

Latest Entertainment News

'Raksha Bandhan' shoot begins, Akshay Kumar dedicates movie to sister

Entertainment

Interested in Will Smith's life? His memoir releases in November

Entertainment

'The Family Man' becomes fourth-most popular show worldwide, team celebrates

Entertainment

What's streaming this week: 'Ray', 'Grahan', 'Thaen' and more

Entertainment

International Yoga Day: Actresses who shed post-pregnancy weight through yoga

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Tenu Yaad Karaan' review: Jasmin Bhasin leads sweet old-school love-song

Entertainment

Evolution of BTS: From grungy, cute to being badass boys

Entertainment

Hina-Shaheer's 'Baarish Ban Jaana' review: Mushy video, '90s style music

Entertainment

Rahul Vaidya's 'Aly' review: Nostalgic ride for 'Bigg Boss' fans

Entertainment
Trending Topics