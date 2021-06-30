Home / News / Entertainment News / Prajakta Koli's documentary wins Daytime Emmy Awards, thanks Michelle Obama
Prajakta Koli's documentary wins Daytime Emmy Awards, thanks Michelle Obama

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 09:52 am
Prajakta Koli's documentary wins Daytime Emmy Awards, thanks Michelle Obama
Prajakta Koli thanked Michelle Obama after their documentary wins at Daytime Emmy Awards

Famous YouTuber Prajakta Koli of Mostly Sane has made India proud! Her documentary, Creators For Change, which features Michelle Obama in conversation with Koli, Thembe Mahlaba and Liza Koshy, recently won at Daytime Emmy Awards. It bagged the trophy under Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special category. Koli posted the news on Instagram in which she thanked the former First Lady of the United States.

In this article
Instagram Post

Koli's post after winning Daytime Emmy Award

Quote

'What a feeling', Koli's response after the win

In a statement, Koli expressed her happiness and sent "love to YouTube" for giving her a global platform. "So grateful to Mrs Obama for letting me be a part of this wonderful project. Also, so much love to Liza and Thembe. What a feeling," she concluded. The documentary revolves around grown-up girls in Vietnam, India, and Namibia and their struggles to get educated.

Feeling

'Michelle Obama hugged us, there was no more nervous energy'

Talking about her experience with Obama, she told HerStory, "I felt so nervous before the shoot in February 2020. But it's Michelle Obama, and how do you ever prepare to meet someone like her. She walked in and hugged us and immediately, there was no more nervous energy in the room anymore." Koli has 3.9 million followers on Instagram and 6.23 million on YouTube.

Achievements

New York Indian Film Festival screened Koli's short film

This is not the first global honor Koli has achieved. In June, her short film, Khayali Pulao, was screened at the New York Indian Film Festival. It is about a teenager's struggle and victory to get into the local handball team. "It shows us how life is different for different people," Koli said. And last year, she garnered appreciation for her performance in Mismatched.

Upcoming Project

Koli to appear in Varun Dhawan starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Mismatched was her debut on Netflix, alongside Rohit Saraf. Their chemistry won hearts and now, fans are waiting for its second season. Meanwhile, the YouTuber is prepping for her upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which will be her first film with popular actors. Backed by Dharma Productions, the Raj Mehta-directorial stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in key roles.

Share this timeline
