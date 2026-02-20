YRF to launch Ahaan Panday-Sharvari in Ali Zafar's action-romance Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari are set to headline an untitled action-romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, marking their first on-screen pairing.

The project, produced by Yash Raj Films, is expected to kick off filming in the last week of March 2026 in Mumbai, with Ahaan and Sharvari set to do a 24-27-day first schedule; a UK/London schedule is reported to begin in May 2026 for a separate action sequence

and is Zafar's fifth collaboration with Aditya Chopra after hits like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.