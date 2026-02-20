YRF to launch Ahaan Panday-Sharvari in Ali Zafar's action-romance
Ahaan Panday and Sharvari are set to headline an untitled action-romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, marking their first on-screen pairing.
The project, produced by Yash Raj Films, is expected to kick off filming in the last week of March 2026 in Mumbai, with Ahaan and Sharvari set to do a 24-27-day first schedule; a UK/London schedule is reported to begin in May 2026 for a separate action sequence
and is Zafar's fifth collaboration with Aditya Chopra after hits like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Film to kick off with a Mumbai schedule
The film is set to begin with a 24-27-day first schedule in Mumbai, eyed for the last week of March 2026, with a separate five-day London action sequence planned for May 2026.
Ahaan—coming off his blockbuster Saiyaara—and Sharvari—who wowed audiences in Munjya—are both riding high on recent successes.
With their new pairing and a focus on young romance, the film is already building curiosity among Gen Z fans eager for something stylish and relatable.