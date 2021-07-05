Zahaan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal to star in Hansal Mehta's thriller

Film starring Aditya Rawal and Zahaan Kapoor to be backed by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar

Late veteran actor Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahaan Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal's son, Aditya Rawal, have been tapped to feature in director Hansal Mehta's untitled action thriller feature. The film, said to be "based on a true incident," is backed by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. It is jointly produced by Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series along with Mahana Films. Here's more.

Project

Actors have been handpicked and groomed by Sinha and Mehta

According to a press release by the makers, both the upcoming actors have been handpicked and groomed by Sinha and Mehta with grueling sessions that went on for months for their characters. The project will mark Zahaan's maiden film appearance, while it will be Aditya's first big theatrical release in a lead role, following his acting debut with the ZEE5 film Bamfaad in 2020.

Audience

Want the audience to watch characters rather than stars: Sinha

Sinha said both the actors brought fresh energy and excitement to their roles. "Hansal and I wanted to cast new actors in this human story as we want the audience to feel they are watching characters rather than any star in the film with preconceived notions. We've already started shooting...and the hard work these two (actors) are putting in is commendable," Sinha stated.

Movie

Actors were selected on basis of their talent, potential: Mehta

Mehta, who began shooting for the film on June 28, said he was keen on doing the film with "fresh faces" considering the movie's subject. "Both Zahaan and Aditya have been selected on the basis of their talent and potential. The characters they play are very intricate and I'm sure the audience will love them too," the director said.

Information

Mehta last helmed acclaimed series 'Scam 1992'

To note, Mehta last helmed the acclaimed series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and sports drama film Chhalaang. On the other hand, Sinha's upcoming action thriller film Anek featuring Ayushmann Khurrana is scheduled to release this year.