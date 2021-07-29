Home / News / Entertainment News / Kausar Munir, Kumar Vishwas come together for 'India Shayari Project'
Kausar Munir, Kumar Vishwas come together for 'India Shayari Project'

Astha Oriel
The show 'India Shayari Project' will be launched on August 15

ZEE Live, the live entertainment and IP vertical of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, on Wednesday announced the launch of the India Shayari Project with lyricist-writer Kausar Munir and poet-politician Kumar Vishwas. To be launched on August 15, the 90-minute show will bring together renowned Indian poets including Munir, Vishwas, and Zakir Khan, to share their views on what freedom of expression means to them.

Information

Project is being organized in association with ZEE5

The project is being organized in association with streaming service ZEE5. Swaroop Banerjee, Chief Business Officer, ZEE Live, said the aim behind the India Shayari Project is to reach out to the younger generation, who also consume Shayari. The show will exclusively stream on ZEE5.

Trends show millenials, GenZ consume a lot of Shayari: Banerjee

Banerjee said, "Over 24 billion collective views on Shayari and Poetry globally, show that millennials and GenZ now consume Shayari online on a daily basis." "Some of the largest names in Shayari and Poetry from the world of film, literature, and the internet will evoke emotions of celebrating freedom through poetry," Banerjee added while announcing the launch of the show.

Poetry

Intention is to create awareness about India's history with poetry

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, said, "Through the India Shayari Project, the intention is to create awareness of India's rich history when it comes to the art of poetry." "We have a blend of abundantly talented artists who appeal to all age groups. We look forward to fans and viewers streaming this show and celebrating Independence Day with us," he added.

Quote

Such events connect younger generation with art of Shayari: Munir

Expressing pride, Munir said, "The youth of this creative land are eager to connect with the poetic traditions that they come from. Events such as the India Shayari Project, are bridges that connect the younger generation with the art and craft of Shayari."

Kumar Vishwas

Delighted to be part of the initiative: Vishwas

Vishwas said poetry has always brought in a sense of magic and he is delighted to be part of the initiative. "As a poet, there is no better feeling of elation than to see one's poetry, written a long time ago, still strike a chord with people. Interacting with the leading poets of our country is going to be an exhilarating experience," he added.

Zakir Khan

Shayari has enhanced the way we express ourselves: Khan

Khan said he is thrilled to be part of a venture. "Shayari has taken new incarnations and has yet continued to do what it essentially means to, and that is to poignantly reflect the times it is in. From the ages of Mirza Ghalib to our modern-day legends of Shayari, culturally it has only enhanced the way we express ourselves," Khan said.

