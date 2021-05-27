Home / News / Entertainment News / SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer 'RRR' to stream on both ZEE5, Netflix
Entertainment

SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer 'RRR' to stream on both ZEE5, Netflix

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on May 27, 2021, 01:12 pm
SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer 'RRR' to stream on both ZEE5, Netflix
'RRR': Details of the post-theatrical digital rights have been revealed

SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is going to be released in multiple foreign languages, aside from the planned Indian language versions. And two big streamers have bagged the digital rights of the film. While the period drama's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5, Netflix will stream it in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish.

In this article
Details

Zee Network also holds the satellite rights of the film

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement about the post-theatrical digital rights by sharing a video from Pen Studios on Twitter recently. Notably, Pen has the Hindi theatrical rights of RRR. The film, after its run in cinema halls, will be shown on TV. Networks such as ZEE Cinema (Hindi) and Star channels (Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada) have bagged the satellite rights.

Twitter Post

This is the poster where the details were shared

Magnum Opus

'This is the biggest deal this industry has seen'

This is not all. Adarsh said in a subsequent tweet that Pen Studios have sold the digital/satellite rights in 10 languages at a "whopping price." While the amount wasn't revealed, the analyst said that this pact was the "biggest deal the industry has ever seen." There will be a 70-to-100-day window in between the theatrical and digital premiere of the Jr. NTR-Ram Charan starrer.

Reports

ZEE was speculated to have bought rights for Rs. 325cr

Given the scale of the movie, speculations about which firm would acquire the streaming rights of RRR were abuzz for a while. Recently, it was reported that ZEE Group had bought the post-release digital and satellite rights for a massive Rs. 325 crore. If the amount reported is anywhere near the reality, this deal indeed is the biggest we have seen in this industry.

Release

For now, it is set to release on October 13

Now coming to the theatrical release, makers are eyeing a Dussehra premiere, meaning RRR would hit theaters on October 13. But some new reports suggest that the film may also get released in 2022, around Sankranti in January. Meanwhile, makers continue to feed fans with new material, like on lead star Jr. NTR's birthday, a fierce character poster as Komaram Bheem was released.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Brad Pitt granted joint custody of kids with Angelina Jolie

Latest News

OnePlus U1S LED TV series tipped to feature 4K display

Science

Antonio Conte parts ways with Serie A champions Inter Milan

Sports

Calls to recall Lakshadweep administrator grow; 8 in BJP resign

India

Amazon's Hollywood push: Will acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion

Business

Petrol price shoots past Rs. 100 a liter in Thane

Business

Latest Entertainment News

Brad Pitt granted joint custody of kids with Angelina Jolie

Entertainment

Revisiting cult classic 'Amar Akbar Anthony' on its 44th anniversary

Entertainment

'Iridescent,' third track of Linkin Park-'Transformers' collaboration, turns 10 today

Entertainment

Bruno Mars becomes first-ever artist with five diamond certified singles

Entertainment

Mark Ruffalo's Israel-Palestine conflict posts invite netizens' ire, actor apologizes

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Digital rights for 'RRR' sold for whopping Rs. 325 crore?

Entertainment

Jr. NTR's birthday: Fans treated with his fierce 'RRR' look

Entertainment

New posters of 'RRR', 'Radhe Shyam' dropped to mark Ugadi

Entertainment

Akshaye Khanna to make digital debut with ZEE5 film

Entertainment
Trending Topics