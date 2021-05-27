SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer 'RRR' to stream on both ZEE5, Netflix

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 27, 2021, 01:12 pm

'RRR': Details of the post-theatrical digital rights have been revealed

SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is going to be released in multiple foreign languages, aside from the planned Indian language versions. And two big streamers have bagged the digital rights of the film. While the period drama's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5, Netflix will stream it in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish.

Details

Zee Network also holds the satellite rights of the film

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement about the post-theatrical digital rights by sharing a video from Pen Studios on Twitter recently. Notably, Pen has the Hindi theatrical rights of RRR. The film, after its run in cinema halls, will be shown on TV. Networks such as ZEE Cinema (Hindi) and Star channels (Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada) have bagged the satellite rights.

Twitter Post

This is the poster where the details were shared

Magnum Opus

'This is the biggest deal this industry has seen'

This is not all. Adarsh said in a subsequent tweet that Pen Studios have sold the digital/satellite rights in 10 languages at a "whopping price." While the amount wasn't revealed, the analyst said that this pact was the "biggest deal the industry has ever seen." There will be a 70-to-100-day window in between the theatrical and digital premiere of the Jr. NTR-Ram Charan starrer.

Reports

ZEE was speculated to have bought rights for Rs. 325cr

Given the scale of the movie, speculations about which firm would acquire the streaming rights of RRR were abuzz for a while. Recently, it was reported that ZEE Group had bought the post-release digital and satellite rights for a massive Rs. 325 crore. If the amount reported is anywhere near the reality, this deal indeed is the biggest we have seen in this industry.

Release

For now, it is set to release on October 13

Now coming to the theatrical release, makers are eyeing a Dussehra premiere, meaning RRR would hit theaters on October 13. But some new reports suggest that the film may also get released in 2022, around Sankranti in January. Meanwhile, makers continue to feed fans with new material, like on lead star Jr. NTR's birthday, a fierce character poster as Komaram Bheem was released.