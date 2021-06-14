Home / News / Entertainment News / ZEE5 partners with TVF to stream new originals
ZEE5 partners with TVF to stream new originals

Sneha Das
Streaming platform ZEE5 on Monday announced a content partnership with The Viral Fever (TVF), which would include the launch of originals and new seasons of their popular shows like Pitchers, Tripling, The Aam Aadmi Family among others. ZEE5 will exclusively stream new TVF originals, apart from season two of the hit comedy Pitchers and season three of the road-trip comedy-drama Tripling and Humorously Yours.

Shows will be divided between ZEE5's SVOD and AVOD platforms

It will also stream season two of Engineering Girls and the fourth season of The Aam Aadmi Family. These shows would be available on ZEE5's SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) platform. In addition to existing seasons of these shows, popular titles like Permanent Roommates, Tech Conversations with Dad, Awkward Conversations, PA-Gals, Inmates, Weekends, The Insiders, and Zeroes would be available on ZEE5's AVOD (advertising video-on-demand) platform.

TVF perfectly caters to the Hindi-speaking audience: ZEE5

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said the steamer's focus this year is entertainment inclusion. "Over 60 percent of our audience comes from Hindi-speaking markets and TVF caters perfectly to that group. Being a customer-obsessed platform, we're delighted to bring these much-loved and iconic TVF shows to our platform to further enhance our extensive library of purposeful, multilingual, and diverse titles," Kalra stated.

ZEE5 will help us reach a wider audience: TVF founder

Arunabh Kumar, Founder, TVF, said the team is happy to join hands with ZEE, which will help them reach a wider audience. "We're always trying to push the boundaries with our characters and stories, and we're confident that with the power of ZEE5, our teams and stories will win the hearts of millions of new viewers across India and the world over," he said.

'Partnership with TVF will bolster ZEE5's content library'

Punit Misra, President, Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., and Nimisha Pandey, Head Hindi Originals at ZEE5, said the partnership with TVF will bolster the content library at the streamer.

