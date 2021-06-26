Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Kumkum Bhagya'-fame Zeeshan Khan stopped for wearing bathrobe at airport
Entertainment

'Kumkum Bhagya'-fame Zeeshan Khan stopped for wearing bathrobe at airport

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Jun 26, 2021, 10:00 pm
'Kumkum Bhagya'-fame Zeeshan Khan stopped for wearing bathrobe at airport
Zeeshan Khan's attempt to board flight in a bathrobe thwarted by Air India staff

Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Zeeshan Khan was stopped by authorities at the Goa airport after he tried to catch a flight from there in his bathrobe. The actor, who shared the video on his YouTube Channel, was apparently doing it to enter the Guinness World Records. When his attempt is failed, he is heard saying, "Air India staff is a bummer," in the video.

In this article
Details

'Have one life, make the most of it'

The video was titled, "They almost stopped me from boarding the flight Ft. KKB Cast & Crew." He's seen being told by Air India staff that boarding the plane in a bathrobe isn't allowed. Talking about the stunt, Khan said, "Well, I feel we have one life and we should completely make the most of it. I believe in doing what I want to."

Quote

'If I am comfortable then what's the issue?' asks Khan

Khan further argues that if he is comfortable in wearing something, he should be able to without others deeming it inappropriate. "If I'm comfortable, then what's the issue? For me, there is one life and I am here to make the most of it, challenge the norms and question them because some of them honestly are followed blindly," he added.

Reactions

Fans showered him with support online

Khan, who enjoys wide support online, was showered by compliments by his fans for attempting the stunt. One fan wrote, "Zee always live freely & tension free.. That's what I like that in him Lot's of luv," while another one wrote, "Ur my hero Zeeshan. I almost believe u can do anything." Meanwhile, some users applauded Air India staff for stopping him, too.

Profile

Who is Zeeshan Khan?

Khan, who is also a model, first gained prominence for playing Subhodh "Shubho" Ghosh in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. In 2019, he started playing Aryan Khanna in Kumkum Bhagya. To recall, he recently talked about his casting couch experience saying, "When I was new, I was told...I won't make it big and was laughed at when I declined an offer of compromise."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Milaa Yun' song from Taapsee Pannu's 'Haseen Dillruba' is soul-touching

Latest News

Sushmita Sen reveals 'Aarya 2' details, boyfriend tackles marriage-proposal question

Entertainment

POCO F3 GT bags BIS certification, India launch imminent

Technology

'Milaa Yun' song from Taapsee Pannu's 'Haseen Dillruba' is soul-touching

Entertainment

Warner Bros modifies release slate; 'Dune' now releases October 22

Entertainment

Samsung Galaxy A22's India prices reportedly revealed through offline retailers

Technology

Latest Entertainment News

Will BTS enlist for mandatory military service next year?

Entertainment

'Candyman' trailer: Nia DaCosta's horror flick set to give nightmares

Entertainment

'Shang-Chi' trailer: Marvel's first Asian superhero on a thrilling adventure

Entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal announces 'Khuda Haafiz 2', after his 'Hollywood news'

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' becomes most liked film trailer on YouTube

Entertainment
Trending Topics