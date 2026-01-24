Zubeen Garg's family demands special court for murder trial
Zubeen Garg's family has reached out to PM Modi, urging a fast-track, no-bail trial in a special court for his murder case.
They're also pushing for top prosecutors and want Singapore to clarify what happened at the event and how the emergency was handled.
What led to this?
Garg died on September 19, 2025, after jumping off a yacht near Singapore's Lazarus Island—he'd reportedly had alcohol and refused a life vest. Despite CPR, he couldn't be revived.
Witness testimony in a coroner's inquiry indicated that Garg did not have suicidal tendencies and was not subjected to duress or coercion, Assam Police have charged four people with murder.
The family has requested expedited proceedings and said there has been "no inaction, hesitation, or dilution" in their pursuit of truth.