1.66 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states: Centre

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 04:14 pm

More than 1.66 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, UTs, and private hospitals: Government.

More than 1.66 crore (1,66,63,643) coronavirus vaccine doses are currently available with states, union territories, and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a press release today. Meanwhile, an additional 23,80,000 doses will be sent to states soon, the Ministry further informed. Here are more details on this.

Details

Over 37 crore vaccine doses provided so far

Over 37.07 crore (37,07,23,840) vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories through all the sources so far, the Ministry's release read. Of that, the total consumption including wastage is 35,40,60,197 doses, according to the data available at 8 am today. More than 45 lakh (45,82,246) vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry's data.

Statistics

30% eligible population partially vaccinated, 6.6% fully vaccinated

India's coronavirus vaccination drive is presently open only to adults as there is no approved jab for those below 18. While more than 30% of the eligible population have received at least one vaccine shot, only 6.65% adults are fully vaccinated. In terms of the total population, less than 5% Indians have been fully inoculated as yet.

Plan

India plans to inoculate all adults by this year

The Indian government has said it plans to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year. India currently has three vaccines for use - Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, indigenously-developed COVAXIN, and Russia's Sputnik V. A fourth jab - Moderna - was recently approved by the Indian authorities, however, its shipment is yet to arrive in India.

New policy

A new vaccination policy was launched last month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a new vaccination policy last month. Under the policy, the central government is providing free jabs to all adults. 75% of all the vaccines are now being procured by the Centre and provided to states free of cost. On June 21, the first day of the revised policy, India administered a record 85 lakh vaccine doses.

Challenges

India's vaccination drive faces several challenges

However, there are several challenging facing India's ambitious vaccination program. Many people, especially in rural India, are hesitant to take the jab due to myths and misinformation around it. That apart, there is a huge gender disparity in India's vaccination drive. In most Indian states, more men are getting vaccinated as compared to women, reports say.

Situation

India's coronavirus situation

India had faced the world's worst coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, reporting lakhs of infections and thousands of deaths daily amid a crumpled healthcare system. The situation has since improved. In the past 24 hours, India reported under 35,000 new COVID-19 cases and 553 deaths. However, experts warn a third wave of COVID-19 infections could hit India as early as next month.