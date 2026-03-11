10 Maoists from Chhattisgarh surrender in Odisha, hand over weapons

Will receive support under Odisha's new rehabilitation policy

With a total bounty of ₹1.15 crore among them, these former Maoists will now receive support under Odisha's new rehabilitation policy:

This means interim cash relief, housing help, skill training, and a monthly stipend for three years to help them start fresh.

Police say several districts are now free from Naxal activity, with efforts focused on the last few active areas as the state aims to end left-wing extremism by March 31.