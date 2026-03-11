10 Maoists from Chhattisgarh surrender in Odisha, hand over weapons
10 Maoists from Chhattisgarh affiliated with the KKBN division (Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh), including State Committee Member Sanu Pottam (alias Nitu), surrendered to Kandhamal police in Odisha on Wednesday (March 11, 2026).
The group turned themselves in at Phulbani's Reserve Police Ground, handing over 10 firearms and ammunition in front of senior police and CRPF officers.
Will receive support under Odisha's new rehabilitation policy
With a total bounty of ₹1.15 crore among them, these former Maoists will now receive support under Odisha's new rehabilitation policy:
This means interim cash relief, housing help, skill training, and a monthly stipend for three years to help them start fresh.
Police say several districts are now free from Naxal activity, with efforts focused on the last few active areas as the state aims to end left-wing extremism by March 31.