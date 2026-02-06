10 tribal kids missing for a week in Jharkhand
India
Ten children from the Birhor tribal community in Jharkhand have been missing since January 31.
They vanished on January 31 after going with a group from their village to attend a ceremony in Parsabad, about 15km away, and never made it back home.
Police investigating case, collecting CCTV footage
Police are actively investigating—collecting CCTV camera footage from Parsabad and nearby stations—and have intensified their probe.
This case has raised fresh worries about child trafficking in the state.
The disappearance also echoes other unresolved cases involving vulnerable tribal children, highlighting just how urgent the situation is.