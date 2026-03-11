100 Indian students stranded in Iran, crossing into Armenia
About 100 Indian students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir and studying medicine in Iran, are stuck there because of rising unrest.
To get home safely, they are planning to travel by road to Armenia and then catch flights to New Delhi via Dubai, with travel plans confirmed by the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA).
Students have to cover their own visa and flight costs
The students will cross into Armenia at the Zulfa border, with flights set for March 14 and 15 from Yerevan.
While the Indian Embassy helped with travel permissions, each student has to cover their own visa and flight costs, which is tough on many families.
Some parents have asked local officials for more support, although free busses from Delhi to Kashmir have been arranged, not everyone feels it is enough or well-timed.