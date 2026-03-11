100 Indian students stranded in Iran, crossing into Armenia

Students have to cover their own visa and flight costs

The students will cross into Armenia at the Zulfa border, with flights set for March 14 and 15 from Yerevan.

While the Indian Embassy helped with travel permissions, each student has to cover their own visa and flight costs, which is tough on many families.

Some parents have asked local officials for more support, although free busses from Delhi to Kashmir have been arranged, not everyone feels it is enough or well-timed.