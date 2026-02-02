12 kids missing in Mumbai? Police call it 'rumor-mongering'
India
Heard about that viral alert claiming 12 kids went missing in Mumbai? Turns out, it's just a rumor.
Mumbai Police jumped in to set things straight, saying they never issued any such warning and calling the whole thing "rumour-mongering."
They're now taking action against people spreading these false stories.
Action/FIRs are being pursued against those spreading false information
