14 migrant workers stuck in Dubai, reach out for help
Fourteen migrant workers from Jharkhand are stuck in Dubai and reaching out to their state government for help getting back to India.
They say they haven't been paid for three months by their company and are struggling with poor living conditions.
The group, from Giridih, Hazaribag, and Bokaro districts, shared a video about their situation with social activist Sikandar Ali.
Workers allege they have not been paid in 3 months
In the video, workers allege they have not been paid for three months and have been forced to work overtime.
Another adds they're not getting enough food and have to keep working even when they don't want to.
Jharkhand officials are now checking documents so they can work with the Indian Embassy and UAE authorities on bringing the workers home.
The case highlights how tough things can get for migrants abroad—and why quick government support matters.