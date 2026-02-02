14 migrant workers stuck in Dubai, reach out for help

Workers allege they have not been paid in 3 months

In the video, workers allege they have not been paid for three months and have been forced to work overtime.

Another adds they're not getting enough food and have to keep working even when they don't want to.

Jharkhand officials are now checking documents so they can work with the Indian Embassy and UAE authorities on bringing the workers home.

The case highlights how tough things can get for migrants abroad—and why quick government support matters.