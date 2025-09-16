Next Article
14-year-old girl drugged, gang-raped by 6 men in Bihar
India
A disturbing case has surfaced from Khagaria, Bihar, where a 14-year-old girl was reportedly drugged and gang-raped by six men.
According to her family, one of the accused tricked her into going to a secluded spot, where the assault happened.
She was unconscious through the night and only shared what happened after she returned home.
All suspects named in family's complaint
The family has named all six suspects in their complaint, but they're currently on the run.
Khagaria's Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Kumar, shared that police are actively raiding locations to catch those responsible.