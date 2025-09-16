14-year-old girl drugged, gang-raped by 6 men in Bihar India Sep 16, 2025

A disturbing case has surfaced from Khagaria, Bihar, where a 14-year-old girl was reportedly drugged and gang-raped by six men.

According to her family, one of the accused tricked her into going to a secluded spot, where the assault happened.

She was unconscious through the night and only shared what happened after she returned home.