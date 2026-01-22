15 Maoists, including top leader, killed in Jharkhand encounter
India
Security forces scored a major win on Thursday after a long gunfight in Jharkhand's Saranda forest left 15 Maoists dead.
Among them was Anal Da (Patiram Manjhi), a top leader with a ₹1 crore bounty who'd been dodging police for decades.
The clash started early morning when Maoists ambushed CoBRA commandos acting on intel about Anal Da's location.
Why does it matter?
This is one of the biggest anti-Maoist operations of 2026 so far and deals a heavy blow to the group's leadership—especially since Kolhan and Saranda are their last strongholds in Jharkhand.
With Anal Da gone, security forces say the Maoist command structure is now much weaker, and officials say it strengthens efforts to curb Maoist activity in the region.