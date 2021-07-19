Odisha: 16 arrested for thrashing three members of a family

A case has been registered against 30 villagers

At least 16 people were arrested in Ganjam district in Odisha on Sunday for allegedly thrashing three members of a family on the suspicion of witchcraft, police said. Villagers suspected Bimal Nahak (45) of practicing witchcraft as at least six persons had died in the past one-and-half month at Chirikipada Sasan village in the Polasara area, 52km from Berhampur.

His wife and son were also thrashed by the mob

"On Friday, several villagers allegedly assaulted Nahak, who claimed innocence. They also attacked his wife and son when they rushed to his rescue. After being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and rescued the trio from the mob," police said.

"Police admitted them to the Polasara community health center. The man was referred to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur," police said. "A case has been registered against 30 villagers," Polsara Police Station inspector in-charge Jeetendra Mallick said. "The incident took place just a day after police and other officials had created awareness against witchcraft," sources said.

Second such incident in district in the last one month

Purusottampur Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Suryamani Pradhan said that a search was on for more suspects in the case. It was the second such incident in the district in the last one month. Angry villagers had allegedly beaten to death a 50-year-old man at Ramayapalli under Chamakhandi Police Station limits on June 19 on the suspicion of practicing black magic.